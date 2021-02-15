Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

