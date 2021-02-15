Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 5,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.