PumaPay Achieves Market Cap of $16.46 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $321,145.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

