Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.01. 389,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 657,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PGM. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$719,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,690,165.75. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at C$746,380. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886,500 shares of company stock worth $2,504,490.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

