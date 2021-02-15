Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of Pure Storage worth $284,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after acquiring an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

