Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $116,927.21 and $8,787.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00270040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00456835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00185164 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

