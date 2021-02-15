Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Issued By Desjardins

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
