Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

