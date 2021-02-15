Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lyft, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lyft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

