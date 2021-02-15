Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $433.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

