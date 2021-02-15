Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By KeyCorp

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average of $342.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

