Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $87.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

