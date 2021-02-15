Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issued By Truist Securiti

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SS&C Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the technology company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

