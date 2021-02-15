Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTB. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.08 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

