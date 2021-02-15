Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Twitter, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Twitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

