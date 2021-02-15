Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $54.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

