Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

