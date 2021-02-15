Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $78.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

