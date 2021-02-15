Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.90. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CME Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.