Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.25.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$149.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

