Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kellogg Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

