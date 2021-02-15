Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 1,312,795 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

