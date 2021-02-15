Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $66.14 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.