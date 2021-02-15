Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for RealPage, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RealPage in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RealPage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

