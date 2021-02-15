Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

