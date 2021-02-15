Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after acquiring an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

