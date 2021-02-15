Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $100.97.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.