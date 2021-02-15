Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASGN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE ASGN opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $100.97.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

