Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $97.71 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.