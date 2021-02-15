Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of CINF opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

