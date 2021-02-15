Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.