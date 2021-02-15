Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Raised by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of EFX opened at $177.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

