Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

