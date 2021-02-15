Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

