Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.