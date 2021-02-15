Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.