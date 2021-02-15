Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,393 shares of company stock worth $2,489,633. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

