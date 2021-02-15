Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of PACB opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $4,557,254.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973,811 shares in the company, valued at $35,388,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,402 shares of company stock worth $50,756,951. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

