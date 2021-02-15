Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

QSR stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $76,539,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,088,000 after buying an additional 608,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

