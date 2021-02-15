Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Lowered by Analyst

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Talend in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Talend’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

TLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $55.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $63.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,907 shares of company stock worth $748,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

