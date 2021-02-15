Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Increased by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

WSO stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.