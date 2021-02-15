Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

