Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Cut by Capital One Financial

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NNN. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NNN opened at $42.30 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

