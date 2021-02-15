Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

NYSE WU opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $28,074,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

