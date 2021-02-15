Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of TSN opened at $65.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

