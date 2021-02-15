Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $11,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $9,732,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.