Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FULT. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

