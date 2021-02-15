Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Issued By William Blair

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $42.08 on Monday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

