Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By William Blair

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL opened at $337.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

