Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.